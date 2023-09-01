News & Insights

XPeng Aug. Smart EVs Deliveries Up 43% YoY - Quick Facts

September 01, 2023 — 05:23 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Chinese smart electric vehicle company XPeng Inc. (XPEV) said, in August 2023, it recorded monthly deliveries of 13,690 Smart EVs, a 43% increase year-over-year. For the month, XPENG G6 deliveries were 7,068 units, which brought cumulative G6 deliveries to more than 11,000 units. The company noted that G6 deliveries surpassed the 10,000 mark in only 45 days following its delivery start date.

From Sept. 4-10, XPENG will make its debut at Munich's Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung. At the event, the company will present the XPENG G9 and New P7 models.

