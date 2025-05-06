$XPEL stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$XPEL stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $8,016,052 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $XPEL:
$XPEL Insider Trading Activity
$XPEL insiders have traded $XPEL stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XPEL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RYAN PAPE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 53,544 shares for an estimated $2,391,783.
- MIKE KLONNE sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $215,000
- BARRY WOOD (Senior Vice President/CFO) sold 1,870 shares for an estimated $85,986
$XPEL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $XPEL stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SCHWARTZ INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC added 237,339 shares (+44.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,973,019
- MIRABELLA FINANCIAL SERVICES LLP added 221,707 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,854,977
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 183,493 shares (-4.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,391,024
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 157,279 shares (-40.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,281,723
- LHM, INC. added 122,353 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,886,778
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 120,824 shares (-53.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,825,710
- GFI INVESTMENT COUNSEL LTD. removed 120,600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,816,764
