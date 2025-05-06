$XPEL stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$XPEL stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $8,016,052 of trading volume.

$XPEL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $XPEL:

$XPEL insiders have traded $XPEL stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XPEL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RYAN PAPE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 53,544 shares for an estimated $2,391,783 .

. MIKE KLONNE sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $215,000

BARRY WOOD (Senior Vice President/CFO) sold 1,870 shares for an estimated $85,986

$XPEL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $XPEL stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

