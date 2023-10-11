XPEL Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of XPEL Inc (Symbol: XPEL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $74.53, changing hands as low as $69.72 per share. XPEL Inc shares are currently trading off about 9.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XPEL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XPEL's low point in its 52 week range is $57.13 per share, with $87.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.50.

