(RTTNews) - Shares of automotive protection products maker, XPEL, Inc. (XPEL) are rising more than 14% on Friday at $66.23.

XPEL is set to add to the S&P SmallCap 600 index, effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, February 15.

XPEL has been trading in the range of $44.11-$103.84 in the past 52 weeks.

