XPEL Q4 Net Income Rises; Revenue Up 34.5%

February 22, 2024 — 08:24 am EST

(RTTNews) - XPEL, Inc. (XPEL) reported that its fourth quarter net income increased 43.2% to $12.0 million, or $0.43 per share, from net income of $8.4 million, or $0.30 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.48, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter revenue increased 34.5% to $105.5 million compared to fourth quarter 2022. Analysts on average had estimated $96.63 million in revenue.

For 2024, the company expects annual revenue growth of approximately 15%.

