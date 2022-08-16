XPEL, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that XPEL's (NASDAQ:XPEL) stock increased significantly by 77% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on XPEL's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for XPEL is:

33% = US$34m ÷ US$103m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.33.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

XPEL's Earnings Growth And 33% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that XPEL has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 14% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, XPEL's considerable five year net income growth of 47% was to be expected.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that XPEL's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 12% in the same period, which is great to see.

NasdaqCM:XPEL Past Earnings Growth August 16th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is XPEL fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is XPEL Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

XPEL doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that XPEL's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

