XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) insiders sold US$26m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

Over the past year, many XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

XPEL Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Lead Independent Director, Mark Adams, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$10m worth of shares at a price of US$81.01 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$60.87). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of XPEL shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

I will like XPEL better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

XPEL Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at XPEL. Specifically, insiders ditched US$16m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does XPEL Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that XPEL insiders own 28% of the company, worth about US$469m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The XPEL Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought XPEL stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But since XPEL is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing XPEL. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for XPEL (1 shouldn't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.