XPEL Earnings Results: $XPEL Reports Quarterly Earnings

XPEL ($XPEL) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $0.35 per share, missing estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $107,530,000, missing estimates of $109,124,016 by $-1,594,016.
XPEL Insider Trading Activity
XPEL insiders have traded $XPEL stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XPEL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RYAN PAPE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 53,544 shares for an estimated $2,391,783.
- MIKE KLONNE sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $215,000
- BARRY WOOD (Senior Vice President/CFO) sold 1,870 shares for an estimated $85,986
XPEL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of XPEL stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 307,715 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,345,599
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 239,399 shares (+6.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,561,596
- MIRABELLA FINANCIAL SERVICES LLP added 221,707 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,854,977
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 157,279 shares (-40.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,281,723
- CERITY PARTNERS LLC removed 149,251 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,473,015
- LHM, INC. added 122,353 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,886,778
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 120,824 shares (-53.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,825,710
