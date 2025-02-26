XPEL Earnings Results: $XPEL Reports Quarterly Earnings

XPEL ($XPEL) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $0.35 per share, missing estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $107,530,000, missing estimates of $109,124,016 by $-1,594,016.

XPEL Insider Trading Activity

XPEL insiders have traded $XPEL stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XPEL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RYAN PAPE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 53,544 shares for an estimated $2,391,783 .

. MIKE KLONNE sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $215,000

BARRY WOOD (Senior Vice President/CFO) sold 1,870 shares for an estimated $85,986

XPEL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of XPEL stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

