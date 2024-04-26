XP Promotes Victor Mansur To Succeed Bruno Constantino As CFO

(RTTNews) - Brazilian technology-driven platform XP Inc. (XP) announced Friday that Victor Mansur has been appointed Chief Financial Officer effective August 1, 2024, succeeding Bruno Constantino.

Constantino will work closely with Mansur to ensure a smooth transition. Constantino will also continue to support XP in an advisory role for a 12-month period after the transition and will remain a member of XP's Board of Directors.

In addition, current Head of Investor Relations Andre Parize, who has been named Chief Investor Relations Officer, effective August 1, 2024, will report to Mansur.

Mansur currently serves as XP's Deputy Chief Financial Officer and has held a variety of senior roles at XP since joining the company in 2012. He has been a member of XP's Finance team reporting directly to Constantino since 2022

Previously, Mansur served as Executive Director; Head of Treasury; and Head of Structuring, Trading, and Sales. Before coming to XP, he was at two separate broker-dealer firms.

