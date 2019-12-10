XP prices Brazil's largest IPO this year, reaches $14.9 bln valuation

Contributors
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Published

Brazilian financial services platform XP Inc priced the largest IPO of a Brazilian company this year at $27 per class A share on Nasdaq, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

By Carolina Mandl and Tatiana Bautzer

SAO PAULO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian financial services platform XP Inc priced the largest IPO of a Brazilian company this year at $27 per class A share on Nasdaq, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

XP, which has among its shareholders private equity firm General Atlantic LLC, Brazil's largest private-sector lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA and founder Guilherme Benchimol, was valued at $14.9 billion, the sources added, asking for anonymity to disclose the price ahead of the announcement.

XP and its shareholders will raise $2.25 billion, in the fourth largest IPO in the United States in 2019 and considered a bellwether for other Brazilian financial technology companies eyeing U.S. listings in 2020.

With demand equivalent to 14 times the offering, XP raised its initial $22-$25 price range.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Tatiana Bautzer; Additional reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters