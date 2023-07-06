XP Power (STU:4XP) Price Target Increased by 6.15% to 29.09

The average one-year price target for XP Power (STU:4XP) has been revised to 29.09 / share. This is an increase of 6.15% from the prior estimate of 27.41 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.42 to a high of 35.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.06% from the latest reported closing price of 22.20 / share.

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in XP Power. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 23.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4XP is 0.15%, a decrease of 22.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.45% to 2,309K shares.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 583K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RYIPX - Royce International Premier Fund Service Class holds 528K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 556K shares, representing a decrease of 5.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4XP by 8.32% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 241K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEGAX - INVESCO International Small Company Fund holds 190K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 177K shares, representing an increase of 6.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4XP by 2.53% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 140K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4XP by 4.85% over the last quarter.

