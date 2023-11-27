XP Power (STU:4XP) Price Target Increased by 17.49% to 20.15

The average one-year price target for XP Power (STU:4XP) has been revised to 20.15 / share. This is an increase of 17.49% from the prior estimate of 17.15 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.36 to a high of 29.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.90% from the latest reported closing price of 14.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in XP Power. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 7.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4XP is 0.15%, an increase of 4.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.43% to 2,516K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 939K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 583K shares, representing an increase of 37.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4XP by 51.84% over the last quarter.

RYIPX - Royce International Premier Fund Service Class holds 394K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 555K shares, representing a decrease of 40.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4XP by 3.95% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 241K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEGAX - INVESCO International Small Company Fund holds 190K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 148K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares, representing an increase of 5.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4XP by 1.42% over the last quarter.

