XP Power Names Oskar Zahn CFO, Effective May 4 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - XP Power Ltd. (XPP.L), a manufacturer of critical power control components, announced Thursday the appointment of Oskar Zahn as Chief Financial Officer with effect from May 4.

He will be appointed as an Executive Director of the Board at the next Board meeting currently scheduled for May 20.

Zahn succeeds Gavin Griggs following his appointment as Chief Executive Officer on January 1.

Johan Olivier, Acting CFO over the last four months, will continue in his role of Group Finance Director.

Most recently, Zahn was CFO at Scapa Group plc, a manufacturer to the Healthcare and Industrial markets, from 2018 until its acquisition by SWM International, Inc. earlier this year.

