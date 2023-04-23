XP POWER LTD GBP.01 (LSE:XPP) Price Target Decreased by 13.06% to 2,618.49

The average one-year price target for XP POWER LTD GBP.01 (LSE:XPP) has been revised to 2,618.49 / share. This is an decrease of 13.06% from the prior estimate of 3,011.91 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,838.20 to a high of 3,150.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.36% from the latest reported closing price of 2,140.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in XP POWER LTD GBP.01. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XPP is 0.19%, an increase of 24.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.54% to 2,129K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 583K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RYIPX - Royce International Premier Fund Service Class holds 556K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 623K shares, representing a decrease of 12.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPP by 14.53% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 241K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 199K shares, representing an increase of 17.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPP by 53.74% over the last quarter.

IEGAX - INVESCO International Small Company Fund holds 177K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 128K shares, representing an increase of 27.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPP by 47.49% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 140K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares, representing an increase of 20.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPP by 39.09% over the last quarter.

