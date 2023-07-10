News & Insights

XP No. Of Board Members Cut To 9 Following Termination Of Shareholders' Agreement

July 10, 2023 — 07:27 am EDT

(RTTNews) - XP Inc. (XP) said on Monday that the number of board members will stand reduced to 9 from 11 after it terminated an agreement between the company and certain shareholders.

The termination of agreement was executed between XP Control LLC, General Atlantic (XP) Bermuda, LP (GA), Itasa S.A., Sao Carlos Investimentos Ltd., Sao Marcos Investimentos Ltd., ITB Holding Ltd. and Ita Unibanco Holding S.A.

