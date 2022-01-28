XP Inc.'s (NASDAQ:XP) Earnings Haven't Escaped The Attention Of Investors

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 16x, you may consider XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 29.6x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

XP certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

NasdaqGS:XP Price Based on Past Earnings January 28th 2022

How Is XP's Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, XP would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 67% gain to the company's bottom line. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 511% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 15% during the coming year according to the ten analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 10% growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that XP's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Final Word

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of XP's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for XP you should know about.

If you're unsure about the strength of XP's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

