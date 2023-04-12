XP Inc. (XP) Moves 12.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

XP Inc. (XP) shares soared 12.4% in the last trading session to close at $12.30. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's no gain, no loss over the past four weeks.

XP Inc witnessed a rise in share price for the second consecutive day on Nasdaq. As a provider of capital markets related services, the company is well placed in the current situation. Given the turmoil in the equity market over the past month, demand for financial products and services have risen substantially. Thus, investors are bullish on the company’s prospects, driving the XP stock higher.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +10.7%. Revenues are expected to be $643.45 million, up 7.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For XP Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on XP going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

XP Inc. is part of the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (FRGE), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 4.1% lower at $1.63. FRGE has returned 5.6% in the past month.

For Forge Global Holdings, Inc. , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -2% over the past month to -$0.15. This represents a change of +42.3% from what the company reported a year ago. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

