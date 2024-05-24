XP Inc. Triumphs at Annual General Meeting

XP (XP) has released an update.

XP Inc., a leading Brazilian financial services platform known for its low-fee offerings, has successfully passed all resolutions from its latest Annual General Meeting. The company focuses on educating new investors, democratizing financial services access, introducing innovative financial products, and delivering superior customer service. XP Inc. offers comprehensive financial advisory services and an open platform with access to a wide array of investment products.

