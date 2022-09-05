XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) insiders who sold R$900k worth of stock earlier this year are probably glad they did so as market cap slides to US$11b

Over the past year, insiders sold R$900k worth of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) stock at an average price of R$33.82 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. After the stock price dropped 9.1% last week, the company's market value declined by US$1.1b, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At XP

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Alfredo Setubal, for US$900k worth of shares, at about US$33.82 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$19.38. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Alfredo Setubal was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:XP Insider Trading Volume September 5th 2022

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does XP Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. XP insiders own about US$34m worth of shares. That equates to 0.3% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About XP Insiders?

The fact that there have been no XP insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by XP insiders. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in XP, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.