XP Inc. Launches the First Locally Listed Nasdaq-100 ETF in Latin America

Brazilian investors can invest in the world’s most innovative companies through a local ETF

Sao Paulo, May 24, 2021 - XP Inc. (XP), a leading, technology-driven platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, today announced the launch of the first Nasdaq-100 ETF in Latin America. The launch of Trend ETF Nasdaq 100 Index Investment Fund (NASD11) allows investors in Brazil to invest in the world’s most innovative companies that comprise the Nasdaq-100 Index.

The Nasdaq-100 Index tracks the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq. These companies use innovation to create competitive advantages that disrupt their respective markets, across sectors including healthcare and consumer services. Since its inception over 35 years ago, the Nasdaq-100 index has become the world’s preeminent large-cap growth index, consistently outperforming the S&P 500 Index.

While the Nasdaq-100 is home to some of the most well-known names in technology— including Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Intel, and Facebook. The index also includes category-defining companies on the forefront of innovation in other industries such as Moderna, Zoom, MercadoLibre and Peloton.

"The launch of the first Nasdaq-100 ETF in Brazil is a milestone for XP as we continue to offer unique products and services to everyday investors", says Fabiano Cintra, XP’s international funds specialist. "Our collaboration with Nasdaq underlines our shared commitment to transforming the financial services industry through innovation and making investment available to all.”

“The Nasdaq-100 index represents the new industrials – companies playing important roles in our society and economy,” said Sean Wasserman, Vice President and Head of Index and Advisory Services for Nasdaq. “We are committed to bringing investment opportunities through our index partnerships and empower investors globally to participate in the transformative growth created by companies at the forefront of the innovation.”

This new local vehicle is a product of the Trend Fund family, XP's indexed investment franchise, which today has a total of R$18 billion in assets under management in more than 60 passive management funds (including Trend ETFs).

