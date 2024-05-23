News & Insights

Stocks

XP Inc. Launches Multi-Billion Share Buyback Plan

May 23, 2024 — 06:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

XP (XP) has released an update.

XP Inc., a leading Brazilian financial services platform, has announced the approval of a new share repurchase program by its board of directors. The company plans to buy back up to R$1.0 billion of its Class A common shares based on market conditions, starting May 23, 2024, and potentially concluding by the end of that year. The repurchase program, which will be funded by existing cash, may be adjusted or discontinued depending on market factors and corporate discretion.

For further insights into XP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.