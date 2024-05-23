XP Inc. Launches Multi-Billion Share Buyback Plan

XP (XP) has released an update.

XP Inc., a leading Brazilian financial services platform, has announced the approval of a new share repurchase program by its board of directors. The company plans to buy back up to R$1.0 billion of its Class A common shares based on market conditions, starting May 23, 2024, and potentially concluding by the end of that year. The repurchase program, which will be funded by existing cash, may be adjusted or discontinued depending on market factors and corporate discretion.

