XP Inc - (XP) Price Target Increased by 7.66% to 30.10

The average one-year price target for XP Inc - (NASDAQ:XP) has been revised to 30.10 / share. This is an increase of 7.66% from the prior estimate of 27.95 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.17 to a high of 37.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.86% from the latest reported closing price of 19.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 319 funds or institutions reporting positions in XP Inc -. This is an increase of 79 owner(s) or 32.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XP is 1.02%, an increase of 44.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.89% to 330,467K shares. The put/call ratio of XP is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 34,406K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,800K shares, representing a decrease of 4.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XP by 86.01% over the last quarter.

General Atlantic holds 29,618K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,318K shares, representing an increase of 14.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XP by 213.66% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 20,377K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,440K shares, representing a decrease of 5.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XP by 81.53% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 19,247K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,437K shares, representing a decrease of 47.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XP by 24.47% over the last quarter.

Mawer Investment Management holds 18,574K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,918K shares, representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XP by 86.01% over the last quarter.

XP Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

XP is a leading, technology-driven financial services platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil. XP's mission is to disintermediate the legacy models of traditional financial institutions by:

