XP Inc - (XP) Price Target Increased by 14.96% to 22.18

The average one-year price target for XP Inc - (NASDAQ:XP) has been revised to 22.18 / share. This is an increase of 14.96% from the prior estimate of 19.29 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 30.45 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.91% from the latest reported closing price of 23.57 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 240 funds or institutions reporting positions in XP Inc -. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 5.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XP is 0.72%, a decrease of 41.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.63% to 338,980K shares. The put/call ratio of XP is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Dodge & Cox holds 35,800K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,770K shares, representing an increase of 16.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XP by 7.54% over the last quarter.
Capital World Investors holds 28,437K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,495K shares, representing a decrease of 17.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XP by 36.30% over the last quarter.
General Atlantic holds 25,318K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 21,440K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,398K shares, representing an increase of 4.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XP by 23.61% over the last quarter.
Mawer Investment Management holds 18,918K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,133K shares, representing an increase of 4.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XP by 78,117.37% over the last quarter.
XP Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
XP is a leading, technology-driven financial services platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil. XP's mission is to disintermediate the legacy models of traditional financial institutions by:
