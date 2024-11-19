XP Inc. Sees Strong Q3 Growth in Assets and Revenue

XP (XP) has released an update.
XP Inc., a leading platform for financial services in Brazil, reported a solid growth in its third-quarter 2024 results with a 12% increase in total client assets, reaching R$1.2 trillion, and a 9% rise in net income year over year. The company’s retail revenue saw a 10% year-on-year growth, driven largely by gains in fixed income and card services. XP also reported a significant 46% increase in gross written premiums, highlighting its expanding insurance business.
