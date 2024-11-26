XP Inc. price target lowered to $21 from $24 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on XP Inc. (XP) to $21 from $24 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares after updating EPS estimates following Q2 results.
