XP Inc. Launches Major Share Repurchase Program

November 19, 2024 — 04:59 pm EST

XP (XP) has released an update.

XP Inc. has announced a new share repurchase program, allowing the company to buy back up to R$1 billion worth of its Class A common shares over the next year. This strategic move is set to be funded by XP’s existing cash reserves and aims to optimize capital allocation amid prevailing market conditions. The board retains flexibility to adjust or discontinue the program based on market dynamics.

