News & Insights

Stocks

XP Inc. announces new share repurchase program for up to R$1.0B

November 19, 2024 — 04:16 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

XP Inc. (XP) announced that its board of directors has approved a new share repurchase program. Under the repurchase program, XP may repurchase up to the amount in dollars equivalent to R$1.0 billion of its outstanding Class A common shares in the open market, based on prevailing market prices, or in privately negotiated transactions, over a period beginning on November 20th, 2024 continuing until the earlier of the completion of the repurchase or November 20th 2025, depending upon market conditions. XP’s board of directors will review the repurchase program periodically and may authorize adjustments to its terms and size or suspend or discontinue the repurchase program. XP expects to utilize its existing cash to fund repurchases made under the repurchase program.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on XP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.