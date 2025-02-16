$XP Earnings Preview: Recent $XP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$XP ($XP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $4,578,565,527 and earnings of $2.27 per share.
$XP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 170 institutional investors add shares of $XP stock to their portfolio, and 185 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MAWER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 10,445,841 shares (+39.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $123,783,215
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 9,213,079 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $109,174,986
- DODGE & COX added 8,291,500 shares (+23.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $98,254,275
- FIL LTD removed 8,199,188 shares (-82.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $97,160,377
- SQUADRA INVESTMENTS - GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA. removed 4,464,940 shares (-37.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,909,539
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 3,852,271 shares (-85.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,649,411
- SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 3,841,579 shares (-44.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,522,711
