XP (BIT:1XP) Price Target Increased by 10.72% to 20.92

The average one-year price target for XP (BIT:1XP) has been revised to €20.92 / share. This is an increase of 10.72% from the prior estimate of €18.89 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €18.43 to a high of €23.73 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.71% from the latest reported closing price of €17.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 542 funds or institutions reporting positions in XP. This is an decrease of 91 owner(s) or 14.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1XP is 0.35%, an increase of 14.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.02% to 424,359K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 37,497K shares representing 9.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,906K shares , representing a decrease of 6.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1XP by 18.50% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 33,961K shares representing 8.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,478K shares , representing a decrease of 1.52%.

General Atlantic holds 22,699K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,518K shares , representing a decrease of 12.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1XP by 10.14% over the last quarter.

ARGA Investment Management holds 19,900K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,080K shares , representing an increase of 54.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1XP by 96.37% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 17,950K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

