US Markets
XP

XP approached C.Suisse about buying its Brazil subsidiary -report

Contributors
Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEFANO RELLANDINI

Brazilian broker XP Inc has approached Credit Suisse Group AG in Switzerland expressing its interest in acquiring the bank's subsidiary in Brazil, financial blog Brazil Journal reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Adds detail

SAO PAULO, May 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian broker XP Inc XP.O has approached Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.Sin Switzerland expressing its interest in acquiring the bank's subsidiary in Brazil, financial blog Brazil Journal reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The blog said talks are preliminary and that Credit Suisse executives in Switzerland have told CS executives in Brazil about the approach.

The blog added "chances of closing the deal are still small". XP and Credit Suisse did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Carolina Mandl; editing by Toby Chopra and Jason Neely)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular