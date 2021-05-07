XP approached C.Suisse about buying its Brazil subsidiary -report

Adds detail

SAO PAULO, May 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian broker XP Inc XP.O has approached Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.Sin Switzerland expressing its interest in acquiring the bank's subsidiary in Brazil, financial blog Brazil Journal reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The blog said talks are preliminary and that Credit Suisse executives in Switzerland have told CS executives in Brazil about the approach.

The blog added "chances of closing the deal are still small". XP and Credit Suisse did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Carolina Mandl; editing by Toby Chopra and Jason Neely)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.