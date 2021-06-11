Markets
XP

XP Acquires Minority Stake In Capitânia Investimentos

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - XP Inc. (XP) announced the acquisition of a minority stake in Capitânia Investimentos, an independent traditional asset manager in Brazil specializing in Corporate Credit, Real Estate and Infrastructure investment strategies. Founded in 2003, Capitânia manages over R$11 billion of assets.

Capitânia Investimentos currently manages 30 investment funds for 140,000 individual investors and more than 80 institutional investors.

The completion of the transaction is subject to compliance with certain precedent conditions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular