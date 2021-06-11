XP Acquires Minority Stake In Capitânia Investimentos

(RTTNews) - XP Inc. (XP) announced the acquisition of a minority stake in Capitânia Investimentos, an independent traditional asset manager in Brazil specializing in Corporate Credit, Real Estate and Infrastructure investment strategies. Founded in 2003, Capitânia manages over R$11 billion of assets.

Capitânia Investimentos currently manages 30 investment funds for 140,000 individual investors and more than 80 institutional investors.

The completion of the transaction is subject to compliance with certain precedent conditions.

