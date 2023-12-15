Xos (XOS) Price Target Increased by 2900.00% to 44.37

The average one-year price target for Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) has been revised to 44.37 / share. This is an increase of 2,900.00% from the prior estimate of 1.48 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 126.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 349.09% from the latest reported closing price of 9.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xos. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 16.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XOS is 0.00%, an increase of 7.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 33.35% to 4,840K shares. The put/call ratio of XOS is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,200K shares representing 20.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 746K shares representing 12.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 634K shares representing 10.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 559K shares, representing an increase of 11.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XOS by 81.41% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 528K shares representing 8.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 644K shares, representing a decrease of 21.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XOS by 32.65% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 277K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Xos Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xos, Inc. is an electric mobility company dedicated to making fleets more efficient. Xos designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company’s primary focus is on medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on "last mile" routes (i.e. predictable routes that are less than 200 miles per day). The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets zero emission vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine and commercial EV counterparts.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.