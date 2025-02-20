$XOS stock is up 148% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$XOS stock has now risen 148% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $251,140,584 of trading volume.

$XOS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $XOS:

$XOS insiders have traded $XOS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTEN T ROMERO (General Counsel) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $80,004

LIANA POGOSYAN (Acting Chief Financial Officer) sold 7,418 shares for an estimated $28,695

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$XOS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $XOS stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $XOS on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.