$XOS stock is up 148% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$XOS stock has now risen 148% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $251,140,584 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $XOS:
$XOS Insider Trading Activity
$XOS insiders have traded $XOS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHRISTEN T ROMERO (General Counsel) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $80,004
- LIANA POGOSYAN (Acting Chief Financial Officer) sold 7,418 shares for an estimated $28,695
$XOS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $XOS stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG removed 4,111 shares (-14.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,319
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,741 shares (-4.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,640
- OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. removed 180 shares (-41.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $583
- ASPIRE PRIVATE CAPITAL, LLC removed 153 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $495
- MORGAN STANLEY added 100 shares (+17.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $324
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 85 shares (+7.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $275
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN removed 77 shares (-98.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $249
