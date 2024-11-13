News & Insights

Xos reports Q3 EPS ($1.32), consensus ($1.35)

November 13, 2024 — 04:40 pm EST

Reports Q3 revenue $15.8M, consensus $22.8M. Dakota Semler, CEO, commented, “Xos (XOS)’ focus on building strong relationships with leading fleets, suppliers, and partners has positioned us to win. We continue to focus on liquidity through margin expansion, focused cost management and alternative sources of liquidity. Our strategic partnerships with Blue Bird, Winnebago, and large fleet customers like UPS and FedEx Ground, who continue to expand their electric fleets with Xos vehicles quarter over quarter, underscore the reliability, efficiency, and value that Xos brings to the commercial EV market. Additionally, we’re incredibly excited about the initiation of serial production of the Xos Hub. The rapid-deployment, multi-EV mobile charger addresses the urgent need for charging infrastructure and eliminates charging infrastructure bottlenecks for all types of electric vehicles. Several large utility customers and fleets have already seen the value of the Xos Hub, with NextEra, Duke Energy, and Xcel Energy having already deployed Hubs to support their mobile charging needs.”

