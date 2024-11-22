Xos receives purchase order from Crown Linen Service for stepvans

Xos (XOS) announced a purchase order from Crown Linen Service. Crown Linen has ordered two fully electric 22′ stepvans, reflecting its commitment to sustainability and reducing its environmental impact.
