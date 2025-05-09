Xos, Inc. Schedules Q1 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 14, 2025

Xos, Inc. will release Q1 2025 financial results on May 14, 2025, followed by a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

$XOS Insider Trading Activity

$XOS insiders have traded $XOS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTEN T ROMERO (General Counsel) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $80,004

LIANA POGOSYAN (Acting Chief Financial Officer) sold 7,418 shares for an estimated $28,695

$XOS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $XOS stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LOS ANGELES, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS), a leading electric truck manufacturer and fleet services provider, announced it is scheduling the release of its first quarter 2025 operating results on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 after the close of the U.S. financial markets.





Management will host a conference call to discuss these financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time that same day.









Conference Call and Webcast Details















Date / Time:







Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT











Webcast:









https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1719315&tp_key=33ac7d83ab













U.S. Toll-Free Dial In:







1-833-816-1411











International Dial In:







1-412-317-0507













To access the call by phone, please dial in to one of the above numbers approximately ten minutes before the start of the call. Alternatively, guests may be connected to the call through ViaVid’s Call me™ feature by navigating to



https://callme.viavid.com/?$Y2FsbG1lPXRydWUmcGFzc2NvZGU9JmluZm89Y29tcGFueSZyPXRydWUmYj0xNg==



and using the Passcode 8681436.





For those unable to participate in the live call, an audio replay will be available following the call through midnight Wednesday, May 14, 2025. To access the replay, please call 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter access code 10199729. A replay of the webcast will also be archived shortly after the call and can be accessed on the Company's website.







About Xos, Inc.







Xos is a leading technology company, electric truck manufacturer, and fleet services provider for battery-electric fleets. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with battery-electric vehicles that can be easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, visit





www.xostrucks.com





.









Contacts





Xos Media Relations









press@xostrucks.com















Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This website and other items we publish, including through social media outlets, may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: (i) Xos, Inc.’s (“Xos”) access to capital when needed and ability to continue as a going concern (ii) Xos’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (iii) Xos’ limited operating history, (iv) cost increases and supply chain shortages in the components needed for the production of Xos’ vehicle chassis and battery system, (v) Xos’ ability to meet production milestones and fulfill backlog orders, (vi) changes in the industries in which Xos operates, (vii) variations in operating performance across competitors, (viii) changes in laws and regulations affecting Xos’ business, (viii) Xos’ inability to implement its business plan or meet or exceed its financial projections (x) Xos’ ability to retain key personnel and hire additional personnel, (xi) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive electric vehicle industry and (xii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Xos.





You should carefully consider the preceding factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in Xos’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed March 31, 2025 and other SEC filings. Copies of Xos’ SEC filings may be obtained by visiting Xos’ Investors Relations website at



https://www.xostrucks.com/sec-filings



or the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



. These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Xos assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



