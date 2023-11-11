Xos (FRA:9KR) Price Target Increased by 15.23% to 1.99

The average one-year price target for Xos (FRA:9KR) has been revised to 1.99 / share. This is an increase of 15.23% from the prior estimate of 1.73 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.49 to a high of 4.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 709.20% from the latest reported closing price of 0.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xos. This is a decrease of 41 owner(s) or 34.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9KR is 0.00%, a decrease of 23.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 42.11% to 7,190K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,200K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 746K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 644K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Geode Capital Management holds 559K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,031K shares, representing a decrease of 84.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9KR by 79.65% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 511K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

