Xos (FRA:9KR) Price Target Increased by 12.83% to 1.68

The average one-year price target for Xos (FRA:9KR) has been revised to 1.68 / share. This is an increase of 12.83% from the prior estimate of 1.49 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.45 to a high of 3.71 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 256.42% from the latest reported closing price of 0.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 134 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xos. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9KR is 0.01%, a decrease of 60.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.29% to 14,546K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,410K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,470K shares, representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9KR by 65.66% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 2,131K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,200K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,071K shares, representing an increase of 10.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9KR by 61.82% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,065K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,020K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9KR by 65.09% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,023K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,013K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9KR by 65.58% over the last quarter.

