Xos (FRA:9KR) Price Target Decreased by 5.51% to 1.44

The average one-year price target for Xos (FRA:9KR) has been revised to 1.44 / share. This is an decrease of 5.51% from the prior estimate of 1.53 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.28 to a high of 3.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 477.08% from the latest reported closing price of 0.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xos. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 12.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9KR is 0.00%, a decrease of 81.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.64% to 12,424K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,727K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,410K shares, representing a decrease of 39.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9KR by 21.59% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 1,609K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,131K shares, representing a decrease of 32.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9KR by 7.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,200K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,031K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,023K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9KR by 10.79% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 996K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,065K shares, representing a decrease of 6.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9KR by 15.78% over the last quarter.

