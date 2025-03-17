$XOS Earnings Preview: Recent $XOS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$XOS ($XOS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $17,964,536 and earnings of -$1.20 per share.

$XOS Insider Trading Activity

$XOS insiders have traded $XOS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTEN T ROMERO (General Counsel) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $80,004

LIANA POGOSYAN (Acting Chief Financial Officer) sold 7,418 shares for an estimated $28,695

$XOS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $XOS stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

