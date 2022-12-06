Markets
XOS

Xos Announces Purchase Order For 30 Battery-Electric Stepvans - Quick Facts

December 06, 2022 — 07:34 am EST

(RTTNews) - Xos, Inc. (XOS) said it has secured a purchase order for 30 of its 100% battery-electric stepvans from Alsco Uniforms. Alsco is a fifth-generation family-owned and operated uniform company. The vehicles will be deployed across several of Alsco's California laundry processing facilities.

Tim Stuewer, Director of Operations Support at Alsco, said: "We've been impressed by the vehicles that Xos has built and we're looking forward to using them to make uniform, linen, floor mat, first aid and restroom supply deliveries to our many customers in California."

