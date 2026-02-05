XORTX Extends Closing Of Renal Anti-Fibrotic Therapeutic Program Acquisition; Stock Soars

(RTTNews) - XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (XRTX), a late-stage clinical pharmaceutical company that develops therapies for gout and progressing kidney diseases, has entered into an extension agreement with Vectus Biosystems Ltd., related to the acquisition of a renal anti-fibrotic therapeutic program.

The renal anti-fibrotic therapeutic program of Vectus includes a novel new chemical entity, VB4-P5, along with its associated intellectual property, regulatory documentation, and manufacturing data. VB4-P5 is currently at the pre-IND (Investigational New Drug) stage of development and targets both rare and prevalent forms of kidney disease.

Under the extension agreement, the company has entered into an amendment to close the previously announced acquisition on or before March 31, 2026, allowing additional time for the transfer of intellectual property.

Following the news, XRTX is up over 40% at $0.68 in the overnight market.

XORTX entered into a binding term sheet to acquire the renal anti-fibrotic therapeutic program from Vectus Biosystems on October 17, 2025, for a consideration of $3 million. The consideration was payable in common shares or common share equivalents of XORTX at a deemed issue price of USD $0.86 per Security.

The acquisition was supposed to close no more than 90 days from the execution of the Term Sheet.

In other news, XORTX also confirmed that it has scheduled its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on March 24, 2026, with shareholders of record on February 20, 2026, entitled to vote at the Meeting.

XORTX has three clinical products in development: the lead XRx-026 program for gout, the XRx-008 program for ADPKD, and XRx-101 for acute kidney injury and other acute organ injuries associated with respiratory virus infections.

In addition, the firm is developing XRx-225, a preclinical program for Type 2 diabetic nephropathy.

XRTX closed Wednesday's trade at $0.49, down 1.80%.

