XORTX Announces Submission Of Patent For Treatment Of Chronic Kidney Disease - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (XRTX) announced submission of a new patent for the treatment of chronic kidney disease. The patent entitled "Oral and Sublingual Formulations of Xanthine Oxidase Inhibitors and Methods of Treating Disease" outlines new formulations and methods for safer and more effective the use of xanthine oxidase inhibitors in the setting of chronic kidney disease in particular autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, diabetic nephropathy, IgA nephropathy, lupus nephritis and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Allen Davidoff, CEO of XORTX, said: "This patent application is intended to claim new opportunities to enhance how the xanthine oxidase inhibitor class of drugs may be dosed in the future. Importantly, how to further improve the safe and effective administration of this class of drugs, including oxypurinol."

Shares of XORTX Therapeutics are up 6% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

