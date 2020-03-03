XOP, KORU: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, which added 25,550,000 units, or a 19.2% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3X Shares, which added 300,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

