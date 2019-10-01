Markets
XOP

XOP, DWAQ: Big ETF Inflows

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), which added 3,650,000 units, or a 5.1% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of XOP, in morning trading today Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) is up about 0.2%, and Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) is higher by about 2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF (DWAQ), which added 150,000 units, for a 37.5% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of DWAQ, in morning trading today Intuit (INTU) is up about 0.3%, and Five9 (FIVN) is lower by about 1.1%.

XOP, DWAQ: Big ETF Inflows
VIDEO: XOP, DWAQ: Big ETF Inflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XOP DWAQ WLL MUR INTU FIVN

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular