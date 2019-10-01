XOP, DWAQ: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), which added 3,650,000 units, or a 5.1% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of XOP, in morning trading today Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) is up about 0.2%, and Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) is higher by about 2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF (DWAQ), which added 150,000 units, for a 37.5% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of DWAQ, in morning trading today Intuit (INTU) is up about 0.3%, and Five9 (FIVN) is lower by about 1.1%.

