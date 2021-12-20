XOP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the SPDR— S&P— Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (Symbol: XOP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $90.80, changing hands as low as $88.02 per share. SPDR— S&P— Oil & Gas Exploration & Production shares are currently trading off about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XOP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XOP's low point in its 52 week range is $55.94 per share, with $112.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $89.52.

