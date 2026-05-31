Xometry's (XMTR) CEO Recently Sold 50K Shares. Should You Follow?

Key Points

50,000 shares were sold indirectly for a transaction value of ~$4.4 million on May 21, 2026.

The sale represented 1.44% of total holdings at the time of the transaction.

All shares were sold via indirect entities, with post-transaction indirect holdings of 1,514,429 shares attributed to family trusts and related entities; direct holdings were unchanged.

Altschuler retains Class A Common Stock (7,651,887 shares direct and indirect) and Class B Common Stock (1,475,311 shares direct), which can be converted to Common Stock.

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Randolph Altschuler, Chief Executive Officer of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR), reported the indirect sale of 50,000 shares for a transaction value of approximately $4.4 million on May 21, 2026, as disclosed in this SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Context Shares sold (indirect) 50,000 Indirect open-market shares sold (code 'S') in this filing Transaction value $4.4 million Based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($87.85) Post-transaction shares (direct) 1,909,783 Directly held shares after transaction completion Post-transaction shares (indirect) 1,514,429 Indirectly held shares after transaction completion Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$165.9 million Based on May 21, 2026 market close ($87.85)

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($87.85); post-transaction value based on May 21, 2026, market close ($87.85).

Key questions

How did this transaction impact Altschuler's overall ownership stake?

The 50,000 shares sold represented 1.44% of total holdings, leaving Altschuler with 1,909,783 shares direct and 1,514,429 shares indirect.

The 50,000 shares sold represented 1.44% of total holdings, leaving Altschuler with 1,909,783 shares direct and 1,514,429 shares indirect. What is the significance of the indirect nature of this sale?

All shares were sold via indirect holdings attributed to family trusts and related entities, while direct ownership remained unchanged, highlighting the use of estate and portfolio management vehicles.

All shares were sold via indirect holdings attributed to family trusts and related entities, while direct ownership remained unchanged, highlighting the use of estate and portfolio management vehicles. How does valuation context factor into the timing of this transaction?

The transaction occurred after a 154.38% one-year total return for Xometry as of May 21, 2026, with shares priced at $87.85, suggesting the sale took place after substantial appreciation and at a price above most prior transactions.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $5.01 billion Revenue (TTM) $740.8 million Net income (TTM) ($51.9 million) 1-year price change 189.9%

* 1-year performance calculated as of May 29, 2026.

Company snapshot

Offers a broad suite of on-demand manufacturing services, including CNC machining, 3D printing, injection molding, casting, and sheet metal fabrication, with revenue primarily generated from its digital marketplace platform.

Operates a two-sided marketplace model that connects buyers with a distributed network of manufacturing partners, earning revenue through transaction fees and value-added services.

Serves a diverse customer base spanning aerospace and defense, automotive, medical, industrial, electronics, and consumer products sectors.

Xometry leverages a digital marketplace to streamline custom manufacturing, enabling efficient sourcing of complex parts and assemblies. The company’s scalable platform and extensive partner network provide customers with rapid access to a wide range of manufacturing capabilities. Its technology-driven approach supports growth across multiple end markets and enhances competitive differentiation through speed, flexibility, and breadth of services.

What this transaction means for investors

It would be more encouraging to see Xometry’s CEO retain his shares, but this transaction doesn’t look like an insider fleeing a troubled business. It looks more like an executive supplementing their income.

Shares of Xometry have more than doubled in value over the past month. The stock shot higher after the company reported first-quarter sales that grew 36% year over year to a new company record of $205 million.

It looks like Xometry’s B2B platform is resonating with product designers who use it to connect with a vast network of custom manufacturers. Marketplace revenue grew 40% year over year. It doesn’t look like the company needs to lower prices to grow its business either. It recorded a 38.3% gross profit margin during the first three months of the year.

Xometry reported a first-quarter net loss of $5.3 million on a GAAP basis. After adjusting for one-time expenses, the company earned $6.9 million. With a bottom line turning positive, holding on to most of your Xometry shares, as the CEO did, looks like a smart move.

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Xometry. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.