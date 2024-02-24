Xometry (XMTR) Price Target Increased by 6.67% to 34.68

The average one-year price target for Xometry (NasdaqGS:XMTR) has been revised to 34.68 / share. This is an increase of 6.67% from the prior estimate of 32.51 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.19 to a high of 48.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.06% from the latest reported closing price of 29.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 311 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xometry. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XMTR is 0.24%, an increase of 16.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.20% to 65,573K shares. The put/call ratio of XMTR is 1.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 6,653K shares representing 13.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,631K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XMTR by 99.00% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 5,969K shares representing 12.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,354K shares, representing a decrease of 6.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XMTR by 94.48% over the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 5,690K shares representing 11.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,359K shares, representing an increase of 23.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XMTR by 150.66% over the last quarter.

ETGLX - Eventide Gilead Fund Class N holds 4,005K shares representing 8.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,970K shares, representing an increase of 25.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XMTR by 16.12% over the last quarter.

POGRX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Growth Fund holds 3,651K shares representing 7.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,216K shares, representing an increase of 11.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XMTR by 9.73% over the last quarter.

Xometry Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xometry is a leading AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing, transforming one of the largest industries in the world. Xometry uses its proprietary technology to create a marketplace that enables buyers to efficiently source on-demand manufactured parts and assemblies, and empowers sellers of manufacturing services to grow their businesses. Xometry’s buyers range from self-funded startups to Fortune 100 companies.

