Xometry (XMTR) Price Target Increased by 32.21% to 66.75

The average one-year price target for Xometry (NasdaqGS:XMTR) has been revised to $66.75 / share. This is an increase of 32.21% from the prior estimate of $50.49 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $78.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.19% from the latest reported closing price of $60.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 453 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xometry. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 14.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XMTR is 0.28%, an increase of 14.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.98% to 62,996K shares. The put/call ratio of XMTR is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 6,168K shares representing 12.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,253K shares , representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XMTR by 53.68% over the last quarter.

POGRX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Growth Fund holds 4,043K shares representing 8.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,866K shares , representing an increase of 4.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XMTR by 22.67% over the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 3,118K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,158K shares , representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XMTR by 49.40% over the last quarter.

ETGLX - Eventide Gilead Fund Class N holds 3,014K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,965K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,274K shares , representing an increase of 35.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XMTR by 57.48% over the last quarter.

