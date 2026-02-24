Markets
XMTR

Xometry Stock Falls 21% After Q4 Earnings Update And Leadership Change

February 24, 2026 — 10:03 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Xometry, Inc. (XMTR) are moving down about 21 percent during Tuesday morning trading following the announcement of a narrowed loss in the fourth quarter and leadership change.

The company's shares are currently trading at $45.15 on the Nasdaq, down 21.49 percent. The stock opened at $47.31 and has climbed as high as $55.82 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $18.59 to $73.87.

The company reported loss of $8.6 million in the quarter compared to $9.9 million last year. Revenue increased 30 percent, to $192.4 million from $148.5 million in the previous year.

The company announced that Chief Executive Officer Randy Altschuler will step down from the role, effective July 1, 2026. He will be succeeded by Sanjeev Singh Sahni, Xometry's current President.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XMTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.